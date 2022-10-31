VMRO-DPMNE informs that the total value of properties that SDSM party officials have amassed but are hiding from the public scrutiny has reached 30 million EUR.
Over the past week, the opposition party revealed details about unexplained and unreported property held by various officials of the SDSM led Government.
This scandal shows that our system is rotten to the core. Kovacevski needs to remove these corrupt officials immediately and the Anti-Corruption Commission needs to investigate them, the opposition party said.
Comments are closed for this post.