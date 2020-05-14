The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party accused SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev of pushing for early elections that will cost voters their lives. Zaev demands that the elections take place in June or early July, counting that the low turnout, as well as reasons linked to the economy and the treaty with Bulgaria, will help him fare better than if the elections took place in autumn, when the epidemic would have hopefully waned.

We lost three people to Covid-19 yesterday. They have parents, brothers, sisters, friends. But a person with no moral scrupls doesn’t care about these tragedies, VMRO-DPMNE said in a sharply worded press release after an interview in which Zaev pushed for elections on his timetable.

The opposition party notes that Macedonia has the worst Covid-19 mortality rate in the region, with 95 deaths out of 1.694 confirmed cases, and is greatly under-testing its citizens meaning that the actual death toll could be even higher.