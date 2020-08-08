SDSM with its government in recent years has brought only corruption, crime and hybrid regime. Instead of SDSM lying to the citizens through scarce statements, let it answer with which parties it will secure a majority and who will be the prime minister, VMRO-DPMNE reacted Saturday to a statement from SDSM where they reiterated that they are holding serious talks to form a government with a full four years mandate.
The citizens are fed up with the lies of SDSM. The citizens of the Republic of Macedonia know that SDSM will not provide a better future. SDSM with its government in recent years has brought only corruption, crime and hybrid regime. Zaev’s lies no longer pass, they are read. Because Zaev and the government were thrown into crime, Macedonia was sinking more and more every day. The citizens do not deserve these disastrous policies of SDSM and Zaev. The citizens deserve much better, said VMRO-DPMNE.
