SDSM with its government in recent years has brought only corruption, crime and hybrid regime. Instead of SDSM lying to the citizens through scarce statements, let it answer with which parties it will secure a majority and who will be the prime minister, VMRO-DPMNE reacted Saturday to a statement from SDSM where they reiterated that they are holding serious talks to form a government with a full four years mandate.

