We see the absolute incapacity of the government to deal with fires throughout Macedonia. Instead of timely intervention, we see endangered villages and towns, destroyed houses, farms, properties, forest areas and, unfortunately, a lost live, VMRO-DPMNE said on Thursday.

The party emphasizes that the incompetent government of Zaev cannot organize anything other than crime.

They do not have a plan and strategy to tackle the fires. If they had, they would not have rejected the amendment to the budget rebalance proposed by VMRO-DPMNE for the procurement of 20 firefighting vehicles. If they had a strategy, the three firefighting planes that would now helped put out forest fires would not have been left not served. But instead of allocating 400 thousand euros for servicing, they spend millions on official vehicles, furniture, employment and mobile phones. Instead of dismissing the incompetent Stojance Angelov, they promote him from acting director to director, the man who amateurishly manages a crisis that can cost the lives and property of citizens, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The opposition party say that one cannot expect more from people who instead of preventing allowed the fire to reach the city of Kocani, while they were having fun at private celebrations on Meckin Kamen.