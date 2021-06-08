Oliver Spasovski issued passports to criminals impeccably quickly, and it is becoming more and more difficult for the citizens to get passports and license plates, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Instead of serving the people, Spasovski is obviously only in the service of the mafia. After a dubious public contract, with many complaints and violations of the procedure, it was decided to award the contract for procurement of license plates to a company that does not have a certificate from the Internationally Accredited Laboratory, which confirms that the license plate is fully compliant with international standards, there are no license plates for vehicles. Although Oliver Spasovski persistently lies to the public that all technical inspection stations have received license plates, the situation on the ground is quite different. And if the issuance of personal documents to world criminals went smoothly, citizens are finding it increasingly difficult to obtain a passport or ID card. The system for issuing personal documents is facing collapse ahead of the summer vacation season when the interest in obtaining documents is great, and it is additionally expected to increase with the return of expats, the party pointed out.

