Oliver Spasovski lied to the public in vain when it was said today that a major drug trafficking gang has been dismantled during a police operation, when actually only a small quantity of drugs was seized and the main drug bosses have fled, reacted VMRO- DPMNE.

The answer to who and why let the main drug bosses to flee can also be found in the photos where the people from the government are seen, including the first police officer Oliver Spasovski, in their company. Spasovski should answer why the operation was breached and the drug bosses were allowed to escape. An integral part of this mafia chain is also Zoran Zaev’s party prosecutor, Vilma Ruskoska, who, like Spasovski’s Ministry of Interior, boasted yesterday that a drug gang had been busted, and told the truth today. The People in power are only capable of crime, the party said.