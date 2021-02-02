VMRO-DPMNE does not give up collecting signatures for nullifying the adopted Census Law. At Monday’s session of the Executive Committee, a decision was made to start the signature collection initiative on Wednesday. The party also maintains the request to hold digital census if has to be conducted in the spring.

It starts with an initiative for collecting 100 signatures in the regional units of the State Election Commission. After collecting 100 signatures, they are submitted to the Parliament Speaker, and then the initiative is forwarded to main committees. After the completeness of the first 100 signatures is affirmed, the Parliament Speaker is notified, said the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, adding that this is followed by further procedures for collecting signatures for nullifying the census law.

The formal collection of signatures, he said, could be expected early next month.