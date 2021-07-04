The opposition VMRO-DPMNE submitted to the Parliament a bill on refunding Macedonian citizens who went to get vaccinated in Serbia.

The irresponsibility and delay of the government in procuring Covid-19 vaccines cost human lives. The vaccination fiasco forces Macedonian citizens to get vaccinated outside Macedonia. According to the data of VMRO-DPMNE, about 40,000 citizens have been vaccinated abroad so far, most of which about 30,000 have been vaccinated in Serbia. The Covid-19 vaccine is free for everyone in the world, but the Macedonian citizens due to the inability of Zaev and Filipce paid for it through transportation and accommodation costs in neighboring countries in order to get the jab, said VMRO DPMNE.