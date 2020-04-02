There is no single entity that has praised the government’s economic measures, says VMRO-DPMNE Secretary-General Igor Janusev, adding that the set of measures is insufficient and far from efficient for the economy.

Janusev says they have concrete proposals that have so far have not been accepted and that is why they will continue to fight for measures that will really help the economy and protect the standard of the citizens.

He said that VMRO-DPMNE submitted today proposals to the Government, aimed at maintaining the liquidity of companies in the Republic of Macedonia through subsidies. The subject of the subsidy is maintenance of the liquidity through the payment of the gross salary of the employees in the companies for the months of March, April and May 2020 in the amount of up to 50% of the monthly gross salary per employee.

To use subsidies, companies have to meet two conditions: