Today we are officially submitting the Initiative to the Parliament, as is the procedure, for starting a procedure for determining the orderliness of the Initiative to collect citizen signatures for the start of the Referendum that VMRO-DPMNE announced, the coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Micevski told the press.



I can inform you that somewhere around more than 650 signatures were collected in no more than half an hour, and as we announced today, we will submit the Initiative to the Parliament. I hope that the Parliament Speaker will not use some of his known methods and that the orderliness of the Initiative will be determined and it will start with a procedure in the Parliament as required by the Rules of Procedure but also as required by the Law on Referendum and other types of civil statement, Micevski says.