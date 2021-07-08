VMRO-DPMNE submitted the Resolution for protection of national and state interests in the Parliament. After SDSM endorsed the Resolution, but not the parties from the Albanian bloc, now all eyes are turned to Parliament Speaker Xhaferi as he is expected to put it on the Parliament’s agenda.

The resolution is expected to protect the national identity, the Macedonian identity, the Macedonian language and history.

The resolution will be binding and would guide the Government in what it can and what it can not talk about. The resolution follows the publicly declared positions of the Macedonian Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University and the Macedonian Orthodox Church – this document is not authored by VMRO-DPMNE but is defined by the top scientific authorities in the state.