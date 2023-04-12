There is no provision for corporate secrecy in the law on classified information, said the VMRO-DPMNE party after Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi insisted that he won’t publish the highway contract with Bechtel.
The contract that Artan Grubi is hiding is not classified. Grubi should inform the public who put a classified marking on the contract, the opposition party said, warning that Government officials will face prison time because of the numerous corruption allegations involving the contract.
