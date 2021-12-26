The move by the Government to call of the planned sale of the bankrupt “Slavija” retail giant is proof that the planned sale was rigged, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said. The company was offered for a low price of 200,000 EUR, and the VMRO-DPMNE held a series of press conferences accusing retail developers close to SDSM of planning to snap the land and office spaces “Slavija” still owns and then quickly turn them for a profit.

Together with the citizens, VMRO-DPMNE was able to prevent the criminal sale of “Slavija” and we saved our country a loss of 20 million EUR. The sale was planned in an illegal manner, without a price estimate, with a completely unrealistic asking price and between the change of two SDSM led administrations, in the midst of the Christmas holidays, hoping that the public won’t notice anything. The plan failed, said VMRO spokesman Dimitar Arsovski.

The sale was being conducted by the agency for management with seized property and its director Faton Asani. Arsovski said that VMRO demands his resignation after this attempted corrupt sale.