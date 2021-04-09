Zaev and Filipce caused heartache in hundreds of families with their incompetence in vaccine procurement, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said. The party points to the failed contracts for purchasing vaccines, at least one of which was cancelled after Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce tried to insert a shell company and reap the profits off of the deal, as a key reason for the high Covid-19 mortality in Macedonia (with 4,108 total deaths) and the exceptionally low vaccination rates.

Zaev and Filipce cared for kickbacks more than they cared for purchasing vaccines. The result is 4,108 deaths on their watch. They both need to resign and be held accountable, the party said.