The Bulgarian government has fallen, the government of Kovacevski in Macedonia should also fall. The French proposal from what was reported in the media is a complete fiasco and the realization of all Bulgarian demands without any guarantees for Macedonia, reacted the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Instead of being silent, Kovacevski should immediately come out and reject the proposal that was presented by the media. Why silence and whether the silence means consent of SDSM and Kovacevski with the capitulation that is being prepared for Macedonia. Will SDSM accept silent Bulgarianization or complete rejection of Macedonia from the European integration process? SDSM makes an identity blow on the existence of the people, the state and the identity. The French proposal is blackmail and total fiasco of Kovacevski, because of which he should resign immediately, said VMRO-DPMNE.