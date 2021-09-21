The government is afraid of the truth and does not want to talk about the circumstances related to the Tetovo tragedy and the fire at the modular hospital, said VMRO DPMNE.

Today, they rejected the proposal of the parliamentary group of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy to review the information related to the implementation of the project for procurement and commissioning of modular hospitals. SDS – DUI voted against the proposal to talk openly about the shortcomings in the installation and construction of hospitals. The parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE was encouraged to request a debate primarily due to the many ambiguities related to the method of construction, lack of permit for use and serious omissions in the construction of modular hospitals, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The opposition party is asking what does the government want to hide?