VMRO-DPMNE strongly condemned the logo which the Zaev Government is promoting for the coming 30th anniversary of Macedonian independence. The logo has the number 30, a mangled depiction of the flag and – most controversially – the imposed name “North Macedonia”. This leaves the impression that Macedonia was known under this name for 30 years.

The proposal is a brutal desecration of the symbol of the Republic of Macedonia. Besides its amateurish aesthetics, it also brings into question the historic continuity of Macedonian statehood, the opposition party said.

In its statement, VMRO-DPMNE notes that the citizens voted on September 8t 1991 for an independent Republic of Macedonia, and not for “North Macedonia”.

Meanwhile, social media users quickly “improved” the symbol, by adding the popular Kutles flag on it, and, of course, removing the adjective “North”.