Kovacevski’s government shamelessly lied to the citizens that historical issues and topics are not part of Macedonia’s accession process to the EU. And like many things, they lied about this as well without batting an eye, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party points out that first Kovacevski was assuring on June 30 that “Historical issues are not part of the negotiating framework and this is contained in the French proposal”.
After him, Minister Osmani also lied on July 2, “It is a lie that historical and bilateral issues are included in the French proposal.” But the truth is that it was these two who lied, and after them all the other officials from SDSM and DUI. They lied until the day came to find out the truth, unfortunately painful and difficult for Macedonia. Historical issues are unfortunately the subject of negotiations and this government is unfortunately the party that sells out historical figures and events. It quickly turned out that VMRO-DPMNE was right when it said that Kovacevski and the government accepted a harmful proposal in which the obligations from the Protocol and the historical commission would lead the state to face either eternal negotiations or assimilation by Bulgarian dictate, said the opposition party.
