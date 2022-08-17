Kovacevski’s government shamelessly lied to the citizens that historical issues and topics are not part of Macedonia’s accession process to the EU. And like many things, they lied about this as well without batting an eye, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that first Kovacevski was assuring on June 30 that “Historical issues are not part of the negotiating framework and this is contained in the French proposal”.