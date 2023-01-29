Despite all the concessions made by the Government, Macedonia is humiliated and suffers criticism from Bulgaria, elections are a necessity for changes, says the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.
The party is adamant that the parties in power made all national concessions and humiliated the state.
The authorities consciously pushed Macedonia into a state of politicization of the European agenda. VMRO-DPMNE urged not to accept everything, but SDS did not listen and accepted everything to the detriment of the people. The government permanently damaged the Macedonian positions, for the benefit of Bulgaria. The government of SDS and DUI is more like the government of Bulgaria and Albania, instead of just Macedonia. And while they turn their backs, crime and corruption flourish, and the businesses of people close to them spread across the country. In order to join the EU, ultimatums should not be fulfilled, but a solid rule of law, stable institutions, a good business climate, and predictability of the legal and tax system, with SDS and DUI, nothing has essentially improved, on the contrary, it has regressed, said the party.
Comments are closed for this post.