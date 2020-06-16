For half a month, Macedonia has a three-digit number of new infections, placed on the pillar of shame as a country with worst coronavirus response in Europe. Instead of taking experience from developed countries, Zaev and Filipce have put Macedonia in the company of Libya, Iraq and third world countries, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The party emphasizes that the country is leader in the region in the number of patients per million inhabitants and with the highest mortality rate. VMRO-DPMNE says that with the number of over 4100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 193 deaths conforms that Zaev and Filipce with their incompetence only prolong the crisis.

While Filipce talks about the appropriate treatment of the sick, a huge number of medical staff have been placed in isolation. The extremely inappropriate and untimely treatment of people who are in the frontline of the coronavirus fight is likely to create an additional crisis. Medical workers are waiting for 4, 5 days for their test results. Twelve days of three-digit numbers of new patients is not a strong wave, as Filipce says, but a health tsunami caused by “abnormal normality” in which the government was convincing us that we live, just two weeks ago, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that this government has placed Macedonia at every bottom, recalling the political influence of Zoran Zaev on the judiciary, as well as the enormous level of crime and corruption which, as the party says, resonates in international reports.