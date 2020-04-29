SDSM in the onslaught of pre-election corruption that they started in the first three months of the year to date has spent 120 million euros more than they collected in the budget, VMRO-DPMNE said in Wednesday’s press release.

In the first three months alone, SDSM indebted every Macedonian family with 15,000 denars. The robbery carried out by SDSM is worse and with more devastating consequences for the country, even than the one in the transition. The budget hole is twice as big as it was until now, ie in the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. The greed and corruption of SDSM bought us in a difficult economic situation during the crisis. In March alone, when the crisis began, the budget hole is 50m euros, the party said.

The party points out that the 4% drop in GDP as predicted by the IMF will worsen the economic situation.

If SDSM continues like this, the budget hole by the end of the year will amount to over 1.3 billion euros. It is money that the government will have to borrow, and it will not be spent on development or reviving the economy, but only on survival. SDSM devastated the economy. The consequences are immense, VMRO-DPMNE says.