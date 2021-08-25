The Government’s campaign to promote vaccination will cost 300,00 EUR but uses photographs lifted from a stock photo website worth 20 EUR, said the VMRO-DPMNE party. This and other issues with the campaign raise questions about the point of the campaign, the opposition party said.

The money from the campaign would have been better used to procure more vaccines or to set up field hospitals in cities that need more capacity. The type of the campaign raises the question whether SDSM is using it as a transfer that will help its standing with the media for the local elections, VMRO said.