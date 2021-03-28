The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said that today’s delivery of 24,000 Astra Zeneca vaccines is a drop in the ocean, and that Macedonia is badly lagging in the fight against the epidemic due to incompetence of the Zaev regime.

We have over a thousand newly infected patients registered every day. There are no vaccines, people are forced to beg for treatment, and are leaving to a neighboring country to get vaccinated. Macedonia is at the bottom in the rate of vaccinations and among the top countries with the mortality rate. This is result of the policies pursued by Zaev and Filipce. Nobody expects them to deliver any more, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

