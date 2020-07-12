This recording shows what the whole public and the citizens already know, and we have been saying for a long time, that all the money from the racket that this previous SDSM government took, I say the previous one because it falls on July 15, ended up with Zoran and Vice Zaev, the spokesman of VMRO-DPMNE, Dimce Arsovski said on Sunday who presented the new audio leak to the public.

6 million euros is the amount that Zoran Zaev seeks and receives through the lawyer Dimiskov, namely the brother of judge Dimiskova. Zoran Zaev is the head of the racketeering group responsible for the biggest racket that the public in the Republic of Macedonia has ever heard about, he said.

