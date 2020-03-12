The renewal comes after April 12, VMRO-DPMNE said Thursday, sharing a video on its Facebook page, in which they say that together they will bring a future in which they believe.

First, they will underestimate you.

Then they will ignore you.

Then they’ll make fun of you.

In the end, you will defeat them.

Together we will bring a future which we believe in. This will be Macedonia’s most significant victory as this April 12 will be the end and intersection with a dark past for our country and the beginning of a new process, a renewal that should bring more for everyone, reads the party’s post on Facebook.