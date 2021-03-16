3,340 Covid deaths or the biggest human catastrophe since the Second World War in the country, 3,340 reasons for Venko Filipce to resign. There is no Macedonian family which hasn’t lost a close relative or a friend. These lives could have been saved if the system worked,VMRO-DPMNE MP, Kiril Pecakov said on Tuesday.
He pointed out that unfortunately in the Macedonian healthcare people are dying and there is no responsibility.
A patient from Struga died because no one helped her, a patient from Stip died because there were no oxygen bottles, in Macedonia people even die due to knee surgery and sepsis of a wound, and a patient from Debar had healthy internal organs removed and no one is held accountable for all this. Instead of Minister of Health Filipce became Minister of Death, said the MP.
VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament will file a no-confidence motion in Parliament against Venko Filipce, Minister of Infection and Death, to whom we saw that the commissions for vaccines are more important, than the life of the citizens, which is confirmed by the latest scandal, Pecakov said.
Comments are closed for this post.