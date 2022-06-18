Tens of thousands of citizens are expected at today’s protest of VMRO-DPMNE at 20h in front of the government building. “Protest for change, because it is too much” is the motto of tonight’s rally.

As the party says, the reasons why they decided to hold rally are too many, but the most important are the humiliations that we suffer both at home and from abroad.

Macedonia is mired in poverty, misery, high food prices, the most expensive fuels in the region, expensive electricity, low wages, high inflation, ruined healthcare, disastrous education, economic collapse, sold-out national and state interests and humiliation from Bulgaria, increased number of people who leave the country, crime, corruption, tenders in private, are the things that the citizens have been facing for the past five years with the government of SDSM and DUI.

Therefore, all this can be changed with elections and the coming of a responsible and honest government that will work for the good of the citizens.

These are things that bother all citizens and that is why we must change the bad reality together.

Enough of the divisions. Enough of the fights. Enough of populism. The time is coming when we have to fight for a system, values, security and future, said VMRO-DPMNE. Only the officials of the government of SDSM and DUI benefit from the situation we are in.

A criminal government is not destroyed by just one battle, but by many battles and hard work. But only united can we fight this non-national and corrupt government, added the opposition party.

The party says that they dissociate themselves from any infiltrated persons who aim to cause an incident during the rally.