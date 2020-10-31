Due to the incapability of the government led by SDSM and Zaev, the citizens are living poorer day by day, says VMRO-DPMNE, adding that due to the incapability of this government to deal with the pandemic since March over 40,000 citizens have lost their jobs and are left without any income.

About 100,000 citizens in the country live in poverty and 500,000 citizens spend the day with less than 130 denars, and the government led by Zaev is tone deaf. In the midst of a pandemic, they increased the public debt by 1 billion euros, and without any shame SDSM dared to raise taxes and duties of the citizens, ie they increased the electricity bills by 7.4%. All this proves that with SDSM in power, Macedonia is sinking into crisis. This criminal government must leave as soon as possible The citizens of the Republic of Macedonia deserve a better life, says the party.

Therefore, VMRO-DPMNE invites all citizens to gather today, Saturday, October 31, at 12:30 in front of the Energy Regulatory Commission to express their revolt against all these disastrous policies of SDSM.