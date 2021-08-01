At the invitation of the president of the Democratic Forces of the Roma party, Shaban Saliu, the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, attended the meeting of the party presidency.

The Democratic Forces of the Roma decided to run in a coalition with VMRO-DPMNE in the local elections, with the unconditional support of the mayoral candidates proposed by the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition. Of course, the Democratic Forces of the Roma party led by my dear friend Shaban Saliu will participate on the councilor lists which will also be part of the next local elections, said Mickoski satisfied with the party’s decision.

The coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE will be composed of progressive political forces from the Macedonian political scene whether they are from the Macedonian bloc of political parties, the Albanian bloc of political parties, the parties of Roma, Turks, Vlachs, Bosniaks, Serbs, Egyptians and others. I invite them to join this opposition winning bloc because only in this way can we change this political swamp that has been practically repressing and regressing our Macedonia for four years, he added.