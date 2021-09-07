VMRO-DPMNE will mark the country’s 30th independence anniversary in Bitola under the slogan “We have been taking care of Macedonia for 30 years”, the party informed on Tuesday.

“We have been taking care of Macedonia for 30 years” includes several activities of a civic nature and are aimed at a real national celebration of the country’s independence anniversary.

The celebration will begin with an event at the Epinal hotel at 12 h. Prominent figures from the political life in the past 30 years will take part in the event including the Minister in the first Macedonian government Martin Treneski, the former Deputy Prime Minister, Ambassador Marijan Gjorcev, the former President of ZELS, MP and Mayor Koce Trajanovski, former Prime Minister, Minister and MP Emil Dimitriev, the first mayor of Bitola Zlatko Miloseski.

The central celebration will be held at 19h on Magnolia Square in Bitola, where VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski will deliver a speech.

