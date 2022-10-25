The officials from SDS are silent, and the Anti-Corruption Commission and the institutions are not reacting, today at 12h new details about the “Secret properties” affair will be released, announced VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that 123 government officials have been hiding assets of 30 million euros for months, and some of them for years and the institutions are not reacting.

It cannot be a systemic failure when 123 people have not reported their properties, it can only be systemic concealment. Instead of waiting for a submission, the Anti-Corruption Commission should start doing its job. As for the deserter Kovacevski, they rushed to amnesty him, and then when he confessed himself, and VMRO-DPMNE filed a complaint, they kept silent. What will change now? Instead of waiting for the Anti-Corruption Commission, other institutions should also start acting, said VMRO-DPMNE.

As the party says, the laws are clear, but apparently, with SDS in power, they do not apply to their officials.