The opposition VMRO-DPMNE announced on Facebook tonight that as of Wednesday it will start releasing the criminal tenders of the previous mayors from SDSM and DUI in public.
We are going to release the criminal tenders of the previous mayors from SDSM / DUI in public. Tomorrow at 11:00 at a press conference we will reveal how a mayor of Skopje through a scandalous tender for street lighting committed a crime of thousands of euros. Follow us, says the post on Facebook.
