Macedonia

VMRO-DPMNE: Why the government does nothing and lets the state fail in the fight against Covid

150 people had died from Covid-19 in one week. The government does not have a plan for health protection, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release. The real questions are: 1. Why the government does nothing and lets the state fail in the fight against Covid? 2. Why is there no plan and steps towards prevention...