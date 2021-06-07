The leader of VMRO-DPMNE announced a warning protest over the negotiations with Bulgaria. The protest will take place on Tuesday at three intersections in Skopje and in ten cities across the country. Mickoski says that the public must know what is being negotiated and that the Zaev-Bukovski duo are negotiating about the identity, nation, language and uniqueness of the Macedonian people.

According to him, what Zaev calls a roadmap is in fact the conditions that Macedonia needs to meet to start EU negotiations.

If the government accepts the terms of the Bulgarian declaration in the negotiations with the EU, then it becomes a European problem and not a bilateral one. If we do not oppose it, Zaev will accept everything, says Mickoski.