VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev announced that the party will hold a new protest on Friday (September 11th) against the increase of electricity prices.

The increase of the price of electricity means business for SDSM. The mafia continues to make a profit. The mafia continues with businesses, he said.

As Janusev announced, the protest will take place at 2 pm in front of the Regulatory Commission and will block the intersection and access streets for an hour with cars.

VMRO-DPMNE held the first of a series of announced protests on Wednesday.