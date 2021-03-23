VMRO-DPMNE will stage a protest on Saturday at 11:30h in front of the Health Ministry building.

3,500 died as a result of the coronavirus. Vaccine provisions through shell companies, and there are no vaccines. Evidence that patients are dying and there is no oxygen. Hospitals cannot meet the needs of all patients, doctors give the maximum, but not the minister. Twenty-five people died today. These lives could have been saved if Health Minister Filipce had provided vaccines. We have a curfew introduced as an alibi that something is being done, but there are no results. The main problem is that we do not have a system, and we have scandals. The system does not work because the Ministry of Health has mixed priorities, said VMRO-DPMNE.

VMRO-DPMNE demands the resignation of the Minister of Health Venko Filipce.