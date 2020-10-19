VMRO-DPMNE will stage protests in several cities across the country on Tuesday, against crime, corruption, injustice and persecution.

The car protests will take place in Skopje, Veles, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Prilep, Stip and Bitola starting at 18:30 h.

The Skopje protest will start from sports hall “Jane Sandanski” and finish at the government building.