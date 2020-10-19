VMRO-DPMNE will stage protests in several cities across the country on Tuesday, against crime, corruption, injustice and persecution.
The car protests will take place in Skopje, Veles, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Prilep, Stip and Bitola starting at 18:30 h.
The Skopje protest will start from sports hall “Jane Sandanski” and finish at the government building.
Macedonia has become a country of criminals, mobsters in power and injustice. There’s money for the top government officials, but there is not for the people. The persecution of political opponents has become a common practice of the government, which conceals the fear of punishment from the people. Crime and government corruption are serious problems facing the country, and involvement in corruption scandals and affairs of people in government and close to Zaev has become normal. SDSM and Zaev must go to the dark side of history, and Macedonia must be a state governed by the rule of law in which the laws will apply equally for all, says the opposition party, urging all citizens to join the protest.
