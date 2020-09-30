Igor Janusev announced on Facebook that VMRO-DPMNE will stage a new protest, against, as he said the “ruling mafia”.
The protest will take place on Saturday at 18:30 h, starting at the Ministry of Justice, and will finish at the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Those judges and prosecutors who work under Zaev’s directive are then promoted and rewarded. That is what the people see and therefore the trust in the judiciary is minor. The people and VMRO-DPMNE will oppose the injustice and the mafia headed by Zaev who rules Macedonia as a sultan, Janusev said.
