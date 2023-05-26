Constitutional amendments under these conditions and under a Bulgarian diktat are impossible, and the MPs have no mandate from the citizens to participate in the process, reiterated the VMRO-DPMNE MPs at the Friday meeting with US Senator Chris Murphy.

The MPs also pointed out that the Government conducts the process unilaterally, disregarding the opposition’s remarks and suggestions, which, of course, creates even deeper divisions within the society.

The MPs and the US Senator agreed that the country needs economic development and a stronger fight against crime and high corruption as the most pressing issues for the Macedonian citizens. They also agreed that Macedonia should cherish the friendship it has with the USA and strengthen the partnership regarding the local and global challenges.