VMRO-DPMNEresponded to the announcement from Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, that he will begin issuing identity cards with the imposed name “North Macedonia” in violation of the current law, by warning him that he will be held accountable. The Zaev regime was unable to adopt the new template for the identity cards in the Parliament, but never the less, today the Government announced that it will begin printing the “new cards”.

Oliver Spasovski can’t avoid responsibility for leaving tens of thousands citizens without identity cards for months now. These citizens are unable to conduct basic business, the opposition party said.

It’s estimated that 30,000 people were left without the cards as the Interior Ministry stopped issuing documents under the name Republic of Macedonia, but was unable to change the law.