VMRO-DPMNE says that they have information about the infiltration of certain individuals instructed by the government, who are allegedly tasked with discrediting the protest.



We distance ourselves in advance from such instructed scenarios that only go in favor of the government structures that hold the country captured and do not want progress. That is why messages and banners will be distributed in front of the Ministry of Justice in a clearly marked place in advance, which will be part of the protest whose clear purpose we are saying today, VMRO-DPMNE said ahead of the protest that started at 18:30h.