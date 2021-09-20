We need a professional and independent investigation into the Tetovo hospital fire that killed 14 people, especially after the reports that Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce was warned that the improvised hospitals were not safe, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.

Filipce led the process of building 19 container hospital units for Covid patients, and awarded the contract to a crony company owned by Zoran Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev. The company apparently used highly flammable insulation and the Tetovo unit burnt down on September 8th with tragic loss of life.