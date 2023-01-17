The leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Arben Taravari, said on TV 21 that an international factor required the Alliance to join the government. The spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE Naum Stoilkovski asked Taravari to explain what is the international factor that has that request.

We publicly ask Taravari to say what is the international factor that requires the Alliance to join the Government, said Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, answering a journalist’s question requesting comment from VMRO-DPMNE on Taravari’s statement where he says that an international factor demanded that they join the Government.

Stoilkovski added that Taravari should clearly and loudly answer to the public what is the international factor that requires the Alliance to join the Government. And if Taravari doesn’t say, it means that he has another reason why he wants to join the Government.