While they were forcing citizens to applaud the “successes” of their ministers, criminals from SDSM and DUI stole, rigged tenders and luxuriated with citizens’ money. While dozens of our citizens died during one day, the tender receivers from SDSM and DUI during a declared state of crisis, bypassing the law, bought vehicles, procured medical equipment at an enormously high price even 500% higher than reality, procured office supplies, VMRO– DPMNE accuses.

The party points out that during the declared health crisis, the Health Center in Tetovo took advantage of the situation and, as a necessity to deal with the epidemic, renewed itself with a new Opel Crossland vehicle worth over 21 thousand euros.