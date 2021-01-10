While the pardoned criminal Zoran Zaev eats with golden spoons, Macedonia is the 5th country in the world according to coronavirus mortality. It is obvious that the fact that over 85,000 people got infected and over 2,600 died does not affect him. Greed for gold and personal enrichment preoccupied Zaev and that is why Macedonia is the last country in the region and in Europe to begin vaccinating its population. Instead of providing vaccines, he focused on shady tenders, marijuana licenses and his family’s personal enrichment, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

That is why now, while the false Social Democrat Zaev is shamelessly boasting about luxury and wealth he has acquired in a criminal way, the people in Macedonia are fighting for their lives. The Zaev’s family gold flatware shows where the money ended up in this country. That is why there was no money for coronavirus tests, that is why healthcare is on its knees, that is why there is no protective equipment and medical supplies, the party said.

The money in Macedonia ended up with the clan, instead of the citizens. It is hypocritical for Zaev to promise a quantum economic jump in 2021 by eating with gold flatware, unless he intends to congratulate the next new year by eating from gold plates, added VMRO-DPMNE.