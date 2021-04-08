The VMRO-DPMNE party issued a press release to respond to Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski’s attempts to spin the growing “passports for criminals” scandal. The Interior Ministry was revealed by VMRO-DPMNE to have been issuing passports to a number of regional mafia bosses, including Turkish wanted man Sedat Peker and a hitman of the Serbian – Montenegrin mafia who used the passport to carry out an assassination attempt in Ukraine.

Spasovski responded by charging a dozen people, including Interior Ministry clerks, and claims that he was running a years long operation to monitor the group that was issuing the passports. For the duration of this alleged “sting”, mobsters were given passports, used them to travel across Europe, organize their businesses and do hit jobs.