Only for this government, solving the problem with street dogs represents an insurmountable problem, said VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.

Kovacevski is so incompetent that he would have asked for foreign aid, then the question arises as to why there are institutions if foreign aid is required for every problem. It is a legal obligation to chip the dogs, as well as for no veterinarian to examine a dog that is not chipped, and if there is such a dog, it should be reported. When was the last time the Food and Veterinary Agency inspected veterinary practices and was any dog owner punished for abandoning their pet and letting it out on the street? It is a shame for the institutions of the state that citizens are left to fend for themselves and medieval massacres of animals are allowed. The problems with street dogs, attacks on people as well as medieval massacres mean the absence of the functionality of the institutions, according to the party.