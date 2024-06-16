VMRO-DPMNE will hold meetings of its Central and Exectutive committees this afternoon after which the party will announce its candidates for the bulk of the Government that is going to be led by Hristijan Mickoski.

After consultations with the smaller coalition partners, the list will be submitted to Parliament on Tuesday, after which the debate will begin. The Government will have 20 ministries and will be made up of VMRO-DPMNE and its coalition partners, as well as the Albanian VLEN coalition and Maksim Dimitrievski’s ZNAM party.

ZNAM and most of the VLEN parties already announced their candidates. ZNAM is proposing Igor Filkov as Justice Minister and Goran Mincev and Minister for Public Administration.

In VLEN, BESA decided to nominate Fatmir Limani as Minister for Welfare Policies, Demography and Youth. Limani is best known for standing up to his relative Ali Ahmeti and challenging his total rule in the area of Kicevo during the 2021 local elections. Besar Durmishi from BESA will be proposed as Economy and Labour Minister and Sedat Sulejmani will be their choice for deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism.

It’s expected that Gostivar Mayor and leader of the Alliance of Albanians Arben Taravari will be nominated as Healthcare Minister – a position he briefly held in 2017. The leader of the fourth main VLEN partner, Izet Mexhiti from the Democratic Movement, is expected to take the position of Deputy Prime Minister and to hold the department of the environment. Orhan Murtezani, former head of the MEPSO energy company and the transportation division of the Macedonian Railroads, will be proposed as Minister for European Affairs by the Alternative party.