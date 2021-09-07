VMRO-DPMNE announced that it will block the work of the Parliament if the SDSM led coalition persists in its plan to ram 12 laws through, abusing the so-called “European flag” procedure. This procedure allows the majority to adopt a law with only brief debate and limited possibility to file amendments, which prevents the opposition from filibustering the law but also prevents it from airing its objections and opinions.

The procedure was meant to be used for laws that are important for Macedonia’s EU accession process, but the Zaev regime intends to use it to legalize marijuana – a business the Zaev industry has invested heavily in.

The Government intends to pas laws without an open and meaningful debate. It wants to prevent the opposition from making sustained and argumented objections. This is smuggling of laws in an undemocratic procedure. The Zaev led Government is persistently trying to push the marijuana law through Parliament, with only one goal – to support the interest of the Zaev family, known for growing marijuana and distributing marijuana licenses, said Nikola Micevski, head of the VMRO-DPMNE group in the Parliament.

Micevski warned that another controversial law among that dozen that are being proposed regulates the work of the Academy for judges and prosecutors. Through it, Micevski said, the Zaev regime wants to tighten its grip on appointments in the judiciary.