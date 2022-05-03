VMRO-DPMNE will actively block the work of the Parliament, except in issues that relate to the economy and helping the living standards of the citizens, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski said in a TV interview today.
The opposition party can use a filibuster rule that includes flooding any proposed law with amendments, or can try to prolong the debate on a law, in order to stop its adoption. Mickoski’s announcement comes after Prime Minister Kovacevski refused even to meet with him, let alone discuss the VMRO proposal for early elections.
There is an impression in the public that, after we won the local elections, we will be satisfied to execute local power, while SDSM can remain freely to control the central power. It doesn’t work like that. The Executive Committee will meet tomorrow and we will announce the first step. This will likely mean an active blockade of the Parliament. Blockade of everything, other than laws that mean higher salaries or some form of helping the citizens, Mickoski said.
Comments are closed for this post.