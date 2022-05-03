VMRO-DPMNE will actively block the work of the Parliament, except in issues that relate to the economy and helping the living standards of the citizens, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski said in a TV interview today.

The opposition party can use a filibuster rule that includes flooding any proposed law with amendments, or can try to prolong the debate on a law, in order to stop its adoption. Mickoski’s announcement comes after Prime Minister Kovacevski refused even to meet with him, let alone discuss the VMRO proposal for early elections.