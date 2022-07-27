During his visit to Gevgelija, the President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in response to a journalist’s question regarding the recent statement of Olivér Várhelyi, who said that the opposition’s actions crossed the red lines, stressed that VMRO-DPMNE must stick to its positions because it is a party of the people and must protect its interests.

The Macedonian people are fiercely attacked by the assimilation needs of our eastern neighbor, that is, to be more precise – by a member state of the European Union, which is neighboring Bulgaria. We are a party for Macedonian national unity and we must not move away from that. What I see on the open stage these days is the attempt of the government, but also of its installations in the opposition, to attack VMRO-DPMNE, and I must use this opportunity to send a message that these are futile attacks that will not be successful because behind VMRO-DPMNE is the people, who recognized an honest struggle in VMRO-DPMNE. I recognized those installations, the people also recognized them and that is why those installations have been defeated and will be defeated again. They now want to join forces with VMRO-DPMNE by exerting this kind of pressure, blackmailing, thinking that tomorrow when VMRO-DPMNE will have a government majority, they will again enjoy some privileges and benefits on the backs of the people. This is a new VMRO-DPMNE, reformed, restructured and VMRO-DPMNE policy will not be held hostage by these installations as long as I am the president, said Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE, he emphasized, will either be a party that will have three basic character traits: honor, work and progress, or it will be a party that will return to the past where there will be suspicions of committed crimes, suspicions that, as he pointed out, will make VMRO-DPMNE go backward.

And it will all be because of these installations that want to create policies in VMRO-DPMNE. No! VMRO-DPMNE is a modern, European party that is oriented towards the people, the voters who say whether someone needs to sober up or someone is still drunk. It is the voters and the people who say whether the red lines have been crossed or not. This time yes, I have to admit that I agree with Mr. Várhelyi on something, although I understand him, his goal is not to sympathize with us, his goal is to get his own things done, and our goal is to defend those things from assimilation, pointed out the president of VMRO-DPMNE.

Therefore, he emphasized, I want to say that VMRO-DPMNE will continue to protect the Macedonian identity because the only red line that has been crossed is the line of dignity.